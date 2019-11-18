League One: Man arrested after Wycombe Wanderers keeper Ryan Allsop reports incident of homophobic abuse

London: A man has been arrested after Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop reported an incident of alleged homophobic abuse during his League One side's 2-0 win at Tranmere on Sunday.

It is understood Allsop made the claim of homophobic abuse to the referee during the interval after he had kept goal in front of Tranmere fans in the first half.

Speaking about the alleged incident, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said: "If that's the case then for me there are some stupid idiots about. Whether it's racist or homophobic, whatever it is, we have to stamp this out. I have got to credit Ryan Allsop for being brave enough to stand up and say I'm reporting this, and that's what we are and I'll stand by him."

Confirming the arrest, a Tranmere statement read: "Tranmere Rovers Football Club are very disappointed to learn of a homophobic comment made during today's match against Wycombe Wanderers. The club takes matters like this very seriously with a zero-tolerance policy. As a consequence of today's actions, one supporter has been arrested and the matter is being dealt with by the police."

The Football Association is also understood to be aware of the incident and will await the referee's report and seek further information from all parties involved before deciding how to proceed.

The alleged abuse overshadowed a win that took Wycombe to the top of the third-tier table thanks to goals from Adebayo Akinfenwa and Joe Jacobson.

It is the latest incident of crowd misbehaviour this season after non-league Haringey walked off the pitch in an abandoned FA Cup qualifying round tie following alleged racist abuse from Yeovil fans.

England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria was also briefly halted twice due to racism in the stands.

