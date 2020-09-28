League Cup: Jose Mourinho says fixture pile-up prevents Tottenham from challenging for Carabao Cup
Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in the League Cup fourth round on Tuesday before a final Europa League qualifying tie at home to Maccabi Haifa just 48 hours later.
London: Jose Mourinho has blamed football chiefs for effectively preventing Tottenham Hotspur from fighting for League Cup success and fears more injuries as his side face three games in six days.
Spurs host Mourinho's former club Chelsea in the League Cup fourth round on Tuesday before a final Europa League qualifying tie at home to Maccabi Haifa just 48 hours later.
The hectic week is topped off by a trip to Manchester United, another of the Portuguese manager's former clubs, for a Premier League clash on Sunday.
Mourinho said he would like to mount a challenge for the League Cup but the added financial value of reaching the Europa League group stage meant that competition had to take precedence.
"I think you can imagine that with a game on Thursday, that decides a very important thing for us — I think the EFL (English Football League) made a decision for us," said the Spurs boss.
"They didn't even create a problem — they made a decision for us. So that's the decision."
Spurs lost Son Heung-min to a hamstring injury at half-time of the 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Sunday.
The South Korea forward had already hit the woodwork twice after scoring four goals in the previous Premier League outing at Southampton.
Mourinho believes Son's setback will be the first of a number of injury problems his side will have to overcome due to their fixture congestion.
Asked if playing a Chelsea side who had to fight from three goals down to draw at West Brom on Saturday gave Tottenham a good chance of progressing in the League Cup, the Portuguese replied:
"You're joking or you're serious? Chelsea played Saturday, they have Sunday and Monday (off) then they play Tuesday and then they play again on the weekend.
"So their fantastic squad, if the manager decides not to rotate, he can perfectly play with the players that he wants."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale flying to London to complete Tottenham Hotspur return
Gareth Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for 100 million euros — a record fee at the time — but he has struggled for game time in recent seasons.
Premier League: Dominic Calvert-Lewin nets, James Rodriguez shines as Everton beat Tottenham; Leicester victorious
It was the first time Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho — who has previously managed Chelsea and Manchester United — has lost his opening match of a Premier League season, having been unable to sign a backup option to Kane.
League Cup: Tottenham to face Chelsea in fourth round after being awarded bye due to COVID-19 outbreak at Leyton Orient
Tottenham will now host Chelsea on Tuesday in the fourth round in a run of three home games in three different competitions across five days