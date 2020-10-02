Sports

League Cup: Bernd Leno saves two penalties as Arsenal beat Liverpool in shootout to reach quarter-finals

Leno, who also kept a clean sheet through 90 minutes as the game ended 0-0, blocked penalties from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson.

The Associated Press October 02, 2020 08:42:26 IST
Arsenal players celebrate winning during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Liverpool and Arsenal. Photo by Peter Byrne / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved two penalties in a 5-4 shootout win over Liverpool to reach the League Cup quarterfinals on Thursday, while Aston Villa and Fulham were knocked out by lower-division clubs.

Joe Willock scored Arsenal’s winning penalty to set up a home match against defending champion Manchester City in the next round.

“It was a very tough game,” the German told broadcaster Sky Sports. “It is very good to save some penalties and see some laughing faces but I prefer next time to win the game before penalties. But the main thing is we won.”

A first-half header from Sam Vokes gave second-tier side Stoke a 1-0 win at Aston Villa to set up a quarterfinal at home against Tottenham.

Villa manager Dean Smith made 11 changes from the team which beat Fulham 3-0 on Monday.

Fulham lost 3-0 again — this time against second-tier side Brentford.

Scott Parker’s side has also lost all three Premier League games since gaining promotion in August, when it beat west London rival Brentford in the playoff final.

Algerian midfielder Said Benrahma scored twice after Finnish forward Marcus Forss’ opener as Brentford reached the League Cup quarterfinals for the first time. It will play at home against another Premier League side, Newcastle.

Manchester United will travel to Everton in the other quarterfinal.

Updated Date: October 02, 2020 08:42:26 IST

