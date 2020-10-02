League Cup: Bernd Leno saves two penalties as Arsenal beat Liverpool in shootout to reach quarter-finals
Leno, who also kept a clean sheet through 90 minutes as the game ended 0-0, blocked penalties from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson.
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved two penalties in a 5-4 shootout win over Liverpool to reach the League Cup quarterfinals on Thursday, while Aston Villa and Fulham were knocked out by lower-division clubs.
Joe Willock scored Arsenal’s winning penalty to set up a home match against defending champion Manchester City in the next round.
Leno, who also kept a clean sheet through 90 minutes as the game ended 0-0, blocked penalties from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson.
“It was a very tough game,” the German told broadcaster Sky Sports. “It is very good to save some penalties and see some laughing faces but I prefer next time to win the game before penalties. But the main thing is we won.”
A first-half header from Sam Vokes gave second-tier side Stoke a 1-0 win at Aston Villa to set up a quarterfinal at home against Tottenham.
Villa manager Dean Smith made 11 changes from the team which beat Fulham 3-0 on Monday.
Fulham lost 3-0 again — this time against second-tier side Brentford.
Scott Parker’s side has also lost all three Premier League games since gaining promotion in August, when it beat west London rival Brentford in the playoff final.
Algerian midfielder Said Benrahma scored twice after Finnish forward Marcus Forss’ opener as Brentford reached the League Cup quarterfinals for the first time. It will play at home against another Premier League side, Newcastle.
Manchester United will travel to Everton in the other quarterfinal.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Aston Villa sign Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from Lyon for $21.9 million
Lyon said the fee was around $21.9 million, with an additional $2.6 million in bonuses and the club receiving 15% of a profitable future sale.
Premier League: Aston Villa sign England midfielder Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea
Ross Barkley has been at Stamford Bridge since joining from Everton in January 2018.
Premier League: 'Did he say that?' — Jurgen Klopp hits back at Roy Keane for 'sloppy' remark after Liverpool beat Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp took Roy Keane to task for labelling Liverpool 'sloppy' following Monday's 3-1 win over Arsenal.