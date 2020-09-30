League Cup: Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta challenges players to match Liverpool's standards in fourth-round tie
Arteta's side were beaten 3-1 by the Reds in the league on Monday and they return to Anfield on Thursday for a League Cup fourth-round tie.
London: Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta challenged his players on Wednesday to match the standards set by Liverpool when they face the Premier League champions for the second time in four days.
Arteta's side were beaten 3-1 by the Reds in the league on Monday and they return to Anfield on Thursday for a League Cup fourth-round tie.
Although the League Cup is not high on either side's agenda, it would be another sign that the Gunners are heading in the right direction under Arteta if they can beat Jurgen Klopp's side for the third time in their last four meetings.
They took the lead on Merseyside at the start of the week when Alexandre Lacazette netted, only for Liverpool to hit back with goals from Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Diogo Jota.
Arsenal overcame Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield in August and beat them in the Premier League at the end of last season.
Arteta believes Klopp's men are English football's gold standard at present and he wants his players to strive to follow their example.
"I am happy that we competed throughout the game and I think there are a lot of things that we can do better - and we will do better - and that's going to help us so much in the process," Arteta told Arsenal's website.
"We tried and they believed. That's what I asked of them before the game, to believe.
"To play here with character and to play our way and now we just accept that they were better and that they are better at the moment and that we have to improve.
"This is the level that we have to reach. We will come back on Thursday and try to win again."
