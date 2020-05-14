You are here:
Leading pole vaulters Katerina Stefanidi, Katie Nageotte and Alysha Newman to compete in Ultimate Garden Clash

Sports The Associated Press May 14, 2020 17:46:52 IST

The three leading women’s pole vaulters get their turn to compete on Saturday in the second edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash.

Katerina Stefanidi of Greece, Katie Nageotte of the United States and Alysha Newman of Canada will participate in the event but won’t be competing in their backyards because they don’t have the equipment at home. They will instead be at nearby training facilities.

The top men’s pole vaulters competed in the Ultimate Garden Clash at their homes in early May. Mondo Duplantis and Renaud Lavillenie shared the victory with more than 250,000 people watching a live stream.

The winner on Saturday will be the vaulter who clears the bar at 4 meters the most times in 30 minutes.

