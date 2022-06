The three-day Laver Cup competition pits six of the best players from Team Europe against six leading players from Team World.

Paris: Vancouver and Berlin will host the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Laver Cup, the international indoor hard court men's team tennis tournament that pitches Team Europe against Team World, organisers announced on Wednesday.

The sixth edition of the tournament likened to golf's Ryder Cup will be held between 22-24 September, 2023, at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, while the 2024 edition will be from 20-22 September at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

The three-day Laver Cup competition pits six of the best players from Team Europe, captained by tennis legend Bjorn Borg, against six leading players from Team World, led by Borg’s professional rival, John McEnroe.

Played on a black indoor court, the Laver Cup debuted in Prague in 2017 and has since rotated destinations between Europe and the World, staged in Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019, Boston in 2021 and in 2022, at The O2 in London from September 23-25.

The full team line-ups have not been announced for London, but it is expected that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play for Team Europe, while Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, American Taylor Fritz and Argentinian Diego Schwartzman have been named for Team World.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.