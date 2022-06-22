Laver Cup goes to Vancouver and Berlin in 2023 and 2024
The three-day Laver Cup competition pits six of the best players from Team Europe against six leading players from Team World.
Paris: Vancouver and Berlin will host the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Laver Cup, the international indoor hard court men's team tennis tournament that pitches Team Europe against Team World, organisers announced on Wednesday.
The sixth edition of the tournament likened to golf's Ryder Cup will be held between 22-24 September, 2023, at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, while the 2024 edition will be from 20-22 September at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.
The three-day Laver Cup competition pits six of the best players from Team Europe, captained by tennis legend Bjorn Borg, against six leading players from Team World, led by Borg’s professional rival, John McEnroe.
Played on a black indoor court, the Laver Cup debuted in Prague in 2017 and has since rotated destinations between Europe and the World, staged in Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019, Boston in 2021 and in 2022, at The O2 in London from September 23-25.
The full team line-ups have not been announced for London, but it is expected that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play for Team Europe, while Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, American Taylor Fritz and Argentinian Diego Schwartzman have been named for Team World.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Wimbledon 2022: Who is missing from the grass court Grand Slam?
Wimbledon 2022 will be devoid of Russian and Belarusian players after their players were banned by the organisers. Also notable absentees are Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka.
Nick Kyrgios claims he faced racist abuse from crowd in Andy Murray loss
Nick Kyrgios said he faced racist abuse from the crowd during a semifinal loss to Andy Murray at the Stuttgart Open on Saturday.
Watch: Andy Murray beats Stefanos Tsitsipas for first Top 5 win since 2016
Andy Murray upset top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Friday for a place in the Stuttgart semi-finals as the former world number one claimed his first top five win since 2016.