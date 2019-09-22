You are here:
Laver Cup 2019: Team Europe's Rafael Nadal withdraws due to hand injury; Dominic Thiem to replace him in singles

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 22, 2019 16:09:17 IST

  • Nadal said his hand was swollen and that he was pulling out of the tournament with deep regret.

  • Dominic Thiem will now compete for Europe against World Team ace Nick Kyrgios in the singles match.

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas will play alongside Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the doubles.

US Open champion Rafael Nadal has been forced to withdraw from the Laver Cup with a hand injury, the player revealed on Sunday.

Team Europe's Rafael Nadal, returns a ball to Team World's Milos Raonic during their singles match at the Laver Cup. AP Photo

Dominic Thiem will now compete for Europe against World Team ace Nick Kyrgios in the singles match while Stefanos Tsitsipas will play alongside Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the doubles.

Nadal said his hand was swollen and that he was pulling out of the tournament with deep regret.

"I’ve had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I’m so disappointed I’m not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest," said the Mallorcan.

"The atmosphere has been amazing here in Geneva and of course I’m going to be there for all my teammates and do everything I can to support them and help Team Europe win the Laver Cup," he said, promising to remain with his team for Sunday's finale.

This year is the first time the tournament has been played since being added to the ATP Tour.

Europe won the 2018 edition 13-8 in Chicago.

