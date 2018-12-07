Laureus Sporting Moment Award, December nominees: Sports transcend borders to bring North and South Korea together

In times of political instability, it is often sport that demonstrates its ability to bring people together. This is particularly true in the Korean peninsula, where in 2018 North and South Korea has united through sport.

When the two teams entered the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games as one, it precipitated a succession of sporting link ups that provide hope for the region and proof that as the first ever Laureus Patron, Nelson Mandela said, “Sport has the power to change the world.”

For the first time ever, the nations united at the Games to form one Ice Hockey team. To show this was not a one-off, the nations also united again at the World Table Tennis Championships later in the year in Sweden. When they were drawn against each other, the teams negotiated joining forces to play Japan in the semi-finals. At the Asian Games, they made history with a joint team taking gold in the Dragon Boat Racing.

Let’s hope that sport can continue to lead this spirit of friendship and co-operation.

To view these emotional and engaging clips and VOTE for your favourite, visit myLaureus.com.