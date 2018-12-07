Laureus Sporting Moment Award, December nominees: Premier League club Manchester City honours two of their biggest fans

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award demonstrates qualities such as fair play, sportsmanship, drama and dedication, and looks beyond the scoreboard or podium. They are emotional and inspirational moments, symbolising the true value of sport and bringing to life the message that sport has the power to change the world.

One of the nominees for this month's Best Sporting Moment of the Year are a set of Manchester City fans. The club saluted two of their biggest fans at their home match against Fulham, with 98-year-old Olga and her 102-year-old sister Vera leading the teams out at the Etihad Stadium.

The last few years have been kind to Premier League champions Manchester City but before that, their supporters have certainly experienced the highs and lows of the game. Periods of success were often followed by relegation or financial insecurity, but their support has always been strong.

Two supporters who could certainly never be accused of being fair weather fans are sisters Olga and Vera, who have been City season ticket holders since the 1930s. And the club chose to recognise their support in the best way possible at their Premier League match against Fulham. The pair were chosen to be mascots for the game, with Vera and her younger sister Olga leading the teams out arm in arm with City players David Silva and Fernandinho. This small gesture from City led to the sisters receiving worldwide coverage and warmed the hearts of football fans everywhere.

