LaLiga: Yoshinori Muto, Esteban Burgos strike as Eibar down Real Betis
Pellegrini has been trying to rebuild his team without Spain midfielder Sergio Canales, who injured a tendon two weeks ago with the national side and is expected to be out until next year.
Seville: Eibar defeated Real Betis 2-0 in the Spanish league on Monday, handing Manuel Pellegrini's team its fifth loss in six matches.
Japan forward Yoshinori Muto and Esteban Burgos scored five minutes apart early in the second half to give Eibar the away victory.
The Basque Country club moved to 12th place, while Betis dropped to 15th after their third defeat in a row. They were outscored 17-5 in their last six games, with their only win against promoted Elche.
Eibar have lost only one of their last seven games. They won at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville despite playing without defender Paulo Oliveira and forward Quique Gonzalez because of injuries, and without striker Kike Garcia because of a suspension.
