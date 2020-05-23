You are here:
LaLiga will be able to return to action from 8 June, says Spain PM Pedro Sanchez

Sports Reuters May 23, 2020 19:17:31 IST

Barcelona: Spanish soccer’s top flight division LaLiga can return to action from 8 June after being disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

All organised soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended on 12 March although clubs in the top two divisions have since returned to group training.

Representational image. Reuters

LaLiga has yet to officially confirm a date on which it will resume, although president Javier Tebas had said previously he hoped the season could do so from 12 June.

“Spain has done what it needed to do and now new horizons can open for everyone. The time has come to recover many of our daily activities. From June 8 La Liga will be able to return,” Sanchez said on Saturday.

“Spanish football has a huge following but it will not be the only recreation activity that will return.”

Spain is one of the countries worst-affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 28,000 deaths and more than 234,000 cases of infection diagnosed. But the daily death toll has been steadily declining, with only 56 deaths registered on Friday.

Spain has also begun to relax one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns, with the provinces of Madrid and Barcelona set to allow gatherings of up to 10 people from Monday as they move into the first phase of a de-escalation.

Updated Date: May 23, 2020 19:17:31 IST



