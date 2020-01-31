LaLiga: Villarreal sign Spain forward Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund for club-record fee

Madrid: Villarreal have signed Spanish forward Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday.

The Spain international, who has netted 12 times in 19 games for the national team, has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Local media reports say the fee paid by Villarreal is a club record 25 million euros ($27.74 million).

Alcacer, who came through the Valencia youth setup before joining Barcelona in 2016, initially joined Dortmund on loan in 2018 before the deal was made permanent.

Known as a penalty-box finisher, the 26-year-old netted 23 Bundesliga goals in 37 appearances for Dortmund, including five in six starts this season.

