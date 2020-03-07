You are here:
Sports The Associated Press Mar 07, 2020 09:10:20 IST

Barcelona: Valencia were held at Alavés to 1-1 on Friday, four days before it must overcome a big deficit to stay in the Champions League.

Valencia’s winless streak on the road reached five consecutive games as it stayed in seventh place in the Spanish league.

LaLiga: Valencia held at Alaves to 1-1 before crucial Atalanta visit in Champions League

File image of Valencia captain Dani Parejo. Image: @DaniParejo

Valencia will host Italian side Atalanta on Tuesday without spectators at Mestalla Stadium for fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Atalanta won the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie 4-1.

Midfielder Dani Parejo put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute when he drove a free kick into the top corner of the net for his eighth goal in the competition.

After Valencia failed to press for a second goal, Alavés leveled in the 73rd when Edgar Méndez fired in a pass that Víctor Laguardia headed on from a free kick.

Alavés climbed to 11th place in the 20-team league.

Leader Real Madrid visit Real Betis on Sunday. Barcelona trail Madrid by a point before hosting Real Sociedad on Saturday. Third-placed Sevilla visit fifth-placed Atlético Madrid also on Saturday.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 09:10:20 IST

