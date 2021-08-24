Sports

LaLiga: Uruguay's Federico Valverde renews Real Madrid contract to extend stay till 2027

Valverde, who joined Real Madrid's youth team in 2016-2017 from Penarol, is currently in his fourth season with the first team.

Agence France-Presse August 24, 2021 21:27:49 IST
Alaves' Pere Pons, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Federico Valverde during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Real Madrid at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Madrid: Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2027, the club said on its website on Tuesday.

"Real Madrid FC and Fede Valverde have reached an agreement regarding the extension of the player's contract in a deal that ties him to the club for the next six seasons, until 30 June 2027," it said.

Valverde, who joined Real Madrid's youth team in 2016-2017 from Penarol, is currently in his fourth season with the first team which, during his tenure, has won a Club World Cup, a LaLiga title and a Spanish Super Cup.

During the 2017-2018 season, Valverde went on loan to LaLiga's Deportivo de La Coruna.

Now 23, he played for Uruguay in the latest Copa America.

His long-term renewal confirms Valverde as a key midfielder for Real Madrid given fellow midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are now in their thirties.

