LaLiga: Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez cleared to play in Barcelona's return to action against Mallorca on 13 June

Sports The Associated Press Jun 06, 2020 20:15:53 IST

Barcelona: Barcelona says Luis Suarez has been cleared by team doctors to play when the Spanish league resumes.

File image of Luis Suarez. Reuters

Uruguayan striker Suarez had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on 12 January and hasn’t played since.

The club said Saturday that he will be available for Barcelona’s first match in almost three months, at Mallorca on 13 June.

The 33-year-old Suarez may have to lead the attack with Lionel Messi receiving treatment on his right thigh.

Barcelona leads the league by two points over Real Madrid with 11 rounds left.

The competition was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 virus.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2020 20:15:53 IST



