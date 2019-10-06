LaLiga: Toni Kroos faces race to be fit for El Clasico after withdrawing from Germany squad

Madrid: Toni Kroos has withdrawn from the Germany squad and faces a race to be fit for the Clasico later this month after Real Madrid confirmed on Sunday he has suffered a foot injury.

Kroos will miss Germany's friendly against Argentina on Wednesday and their Euro 2020 qualifier away to Estonia four days later.

Madrid will hope to have the midfielder back for their crunch La Liga game against Barcelona on 26 October at Camp Nou.

Kroos had to be substituted during the first half of Madrid's 4-2 win over Granada on Saturday.

A club statement read: "After tests carried out today on the player Toni Kroos by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the adductor in his left foot. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Kroos could miss Madrid's visit to Mallorca after the international break and their trip to Galatasaray in the Champions League on 22 October.

Germany confirmed Kroos and FC Cologne's Jonas Hector have pulled out of the squad, with Schalke's Suat Serdar called up in their place.