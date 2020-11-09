LaLiga: Struggling Celta Vigo sack coach Oscar Garcia after poor start to league campaign
Celta drew 1-1 away at newly-promoted Elche on Friday to make it seven matches in a row without a victory.
Madrid: Celta Vigo have sacked Oscar Garcia as coach, the club confirmed on Monday after a poor start to the season.
They have won only once in La Liga since the start of the season and sit 17th, a point above the bottom three.
Garcia was appointed in November last year but failed to pull the team away from a relegation scrap, even if survival was secured on the final day.
"Oscar Garcia and his coaching staff will no longer be in charge of Celta," the club said in a statement.
