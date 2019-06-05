You are here:
LaLiga: Spanish prosecutor accuses Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa of tax fraud worth 1 million euros

Sports Reuters Jun 05, 2019 10:08:21 IST

Madrid: A prosecutor in Madrid said on Tuesday it has accused football player Diego Costa of income tax fraud in 2014 worth just over 1 million euros ($1.12 million) for money made from image rights.

File image of Diego Costa. Reuters

Costa is accused of illicitly receiving income of 1.4 million euros, and failing to declare it in 2014 when he was hired by English Premier League club, Chelsea.

The Brazil-born striker currently plays for Atletico Madrid and also plays on the Spanish national team.

