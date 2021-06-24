The exact capacity allowed in each stadium will be determined by regional authorities, with some restrictions still possible, especially in the north of Spain.

Madrid: LaLiga can take another step towards normality next season after the Spanish government confirmed on Thursday it has lifted its ban on fans attending stadiums.

But the government giving permission for supporters to return is an important first step as LaLiga clubs begin to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas said earlier this week he expects stadiums to be at least 70 percent full at the start of the season in August.

"We can return let's say to normality in terms of fans being allowed into stadiums," Spanish health minister, Carolina Darias, said on Thursday, with the announcement applying both to LaLiga and Spain's ACB basketball league.

"It will have to be, as it was before, the regional authorities who determine the capacity," Darias added.

Fans were allowed to return for the last two rounds of LaLiga last season but in only five regions and with a limit of 30 percent capacity and 5,000 people.

Spain is hosting four Euro 2020 matches in Seville at La Cartuja Stadium, where a capacity of 30 percent has been allowed.

Bilbao was Spain's original host city but local authorities were unable to commit to supporters attending Athletic Bilbao's San Mames.

The UK government announced on Tuesday the tournament's semi-final and final will be able to be played in front of more than 60,000 fans at Wembley, which means the stadium will be at 75 per cent capacity.