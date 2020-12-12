LaLiga: Shon Weissman nets first goals for Real Valladolid to guide them past struggling Osasuna
Valladolid moved two points above the drop zone, while Osasuna dropped one place to 19th in the 20-team standings led by Atletico Madrid.
Valladolid: Center forward Shon Weissman's first goals for Real Valladolid made a difference as they came from behind to beat Osasuna 3-2 in the Spanish league on Friday.
Weissman was signed in the summer and the Israeli went scoreless for his first 11 games until Friday when he scored the first and last goals, both headers into the bottom right corner.
A third header was saved, and moments later he was substituted after receiving a yellow card.
Weissman's opener in the seventh minute was matched within 20 minutes by Ante Budimir’s own header for Osasuna.
Pressure continued to build and Roberto Torres put them ahead two minutes before half-time, the score reflecting Osasuna’s dominance.
But Valladolid's comeback was sustained, as Fabian Orellana blasted in a penalty for Sergio Herrera's foul on Joaquín Fernández, and Weissman put them back in front in the 76th.
LaLiga: Interim Barcelona president Carles Tusquets says he 'would have sold Lionel Messi' in summer transfer window
Messi made an attempt to leave Barcelona this summer before backing down. He can talk to other clubs in January and leave for free when his contract expires in June, with Manchester City expected to make a renewed attempt to lure the 33-year-old away from Camp Nou.
LaLiga: Lionel Messi fined $720 for taking off jersey in tribute to Diego Maradona
The federation's competitions committee fined the Argentine player for his actions after scoring in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday.
LaLiga: Barcelona players set for 122 million euros salary cut to offset financial blow caused by COVID-19
The reduction in their wage bill represents a welcome financial lifeline for Barca, hit hard by the loss of gate receipts at the Camp Nou and other effects of Covid-19 prevention measures.