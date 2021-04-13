LaLiga: Sevilla twice come from behind against Celta Vigo to keep title hopes alive
A second-half double from Ivan Rakitic and Papu Gomez snatched a 4-3 victory for Sevilla, who twice had to come from behind at Balaidos.
Sevilla gave themselves an outside chance of rejoining La Liga's title race on Monday by winning a seven-goal thriller away at Celta Vigo.
The comeback puts Sevilla six points behind Atletico Madrid, who drew away at Real Betis on Sunday to give further encouragement to Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Zinedine Zidane's side beat Barca 2-1 in Saturday's Clasico at the Alfredo di Stefano.
For weeks it has looked like only Real Madrid and Barcelona could overhaul struggling Atletico but 13 points from 15 has put Sevilla back in sight of the top three.
Fourth place is all-but secure for Julen Lopetegui's side, who have a 14-point advantage over fifth-placed Real Sociedad, who they face next weekend. Celta stay 10th.
Jules Kounde's header gave Sevilla an early lead but Celta hit back with two goals in three minutes, both from Iago Aspas, the first from the penalty spot after a foul from Kounde.
Fernando pulled Sevilla level again with a deflected shot, only for Brais Mendez's superb lob to restore Celta's lead before Rakitic and Gomez, on as a substitute, sealed a dramatic victory.
