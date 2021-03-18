LaLiga: Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri impresses again in victory over Elche
En-Nesyri scored his 15th league goal of the season just before the break before Franco Vazquez ensured the victory with a late effort.
Madrid: Youssef En-Nesyri continued his impressive form as Sevilla beat Elche 2-0 on Wednesday to move within three points of Real Madrid in LaLiga.
En-Nesyri scored his 15th league goal of the season just before the break before Franco Vazquez ensured the victory with a late effort.
"En-Nesyri's goal opened the game up a bit and it was easier," said Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui.
The fixture was originally scheduled for September but postponed to give Sevilla a break after winning last season's Europa League at the end of August.
The two teams had met in Elche 11 days earlier, with the strugglers winning 2-1 on that occasion.
Sevilla's Suso had the best chance of the opening 40 minutes but his shot fizzed past the post for the home side.
With two minutes of the first half to play, En-Nesyri broke the deadlock from Suso's cross.
The Morocco forward had scored the winner in Sunday's victory over Real Betis.
Lopetegui's side dominated after the interval. En-Nesyri and Ivan Rakitic missed chances to double the advantage before Vazquez came off the bench to make sure of all three points with his first goal of the season.
The Argentina attacker replaced Munir El Haddadi on 87 minutes before back-heeling past goalkeeper Edgar Badia.
The visitors remain a point above the relegation zone following a fourth defeat in six games.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Champions League: Zinedine Zidane says Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid 'possible'
Reports in Spain have suggested Ronaldo is keen on returning to Real Madrid, where he enjoyed a hugely successful nine years before leaving in 2018 for 100 million euros.
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid denied derby win over Real Madrid by Karim Benzema's late equaliser
Luis Suarez's flicked finish early in the first half looked to be enough to give Atletico a crucial win that would have put them eight points clear of their opponents, with a game in hand.
European football matchday: Chelsea hold edge against Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 16; Bayern Munich lead Lazio
Chelsea will be without injured Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham when they host Atlético Madrid, holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in the Champions League round of 16 thanks to Olivier Giroud’s acrobatic goal.