LaLiga: Sevilla re-sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic
Rakitic, who had a year left on his contract at the Camp Nou, spent three seasons with Sevilla and won the Europa League in the 2013/14 season right before he made his big switch in 2014.
Barcelona said on Tuesday they had agreed to sell Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic back to Sevilla.
Under the deal the southern side will pay the Catalan outfit 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million) plus nine million euros in variables for the 32-year-old, Barca said in a statement.
"FC Barcelona publicly express their gratitude to Rakitic for his commitment and dedication and wish him good luck and success in the future," the statement added.
Rakitic, who had a year left on his contract at the Camp Nou, spent three seasons with Sevilla and won the Europa League in the 2013/14 season right before he made his big switch in 2014.
He was one of several Barcelona players who were reportedly told they were not part of new manager Ronald Koeman's plans.
On Monday, Lionel Messi boycotted Barca's first pre-season training session as the striker upped the stakes in his battle to leave this summer.
After skipping coronavirus tests on Sunday, Messi missed Koeman's first session in charge since being appointed last month.
It appears increasingly likely Messi will try to force a transfer by refusing to play in La Liga next season, which begins on September 12.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Lionel Messi-Barcelona tiff explained: The legal claims, what is burofax and possible destinations
Lionel Messi has officially expressed his desire to leave FC Barcelona having spent 19 years at the club. However, the whole affair is far murkier than it seems.
ISL: Albert Roca parts ways with Hyderabad FC to join FC Barcelona as fitness coach
Roca, who took charge of Hyderabad FC in June, had put in a request to be relieved of his duties after the newly-appointed FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman expressed his desire to have him in his support staff.
Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal could leave Barcelona as LaLiga club plans for complete overhaul of squad
Suarez and other players' departures would be part of the “profound” changes to the first team that the club announced after its season ended with a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.