Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid in the summer after spending 16 seasons with Los Blancos where he played 671 games and scored 101 goals.
Real Madrid announced captain Sergio Ramos was leaving the club after 16 season. Ramos played 671 games for the club scoring 101 goals. AFP
In a trophy laden career, Ramos won 22 titles with Real Madrid including four Champions League, five league titles, two Spanish domestic Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and four FIFA Club World Cups. Only Paco Gento won more (23) at Real Madrid. AFP
Sergio Ramos was Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's (L) only Spanish signing in 2005 during the Galacticos era. He arrived as a 19-year-old from Sevilla AFP
Sergio Ramos scored 101 goals for Real Madrid - 20th highest for the club and the most for a defender. AFP
Besides being a towering presence in defence and in the opposition box from set pieces, Ramos holds the unpleasant record for the most red cards in LaLiga history at 20, and was sent off 26 times in all competitions for Madrid. AFP
One of Sergio Ramos' most important goals for Real Madrid came against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final. He equalised at 92:48 mark in Lisbon to force extra time where Madrid won 4-1. AFP
That late goal by Sergio Ramos and win in extra time ended Real Madrid's long wait for La Decima, the tenth, Champions League title. AFP
Sergio Ramos has tattoos of Champions League trophy with a mention of the goal against Atletico Madrid in Lisbon. The goal proved decisive for the club on an institutional level as well. AFP
Sergio Ramos' career at Real Madrid also saw some comic moments. None more than when he dropped the Copa del Rey trophy under the bus while celebrating the title in 2011. AFP
Sergio Ramos renewed for five seasons in 2015 in a ceremony at the Estadio Bernabeu. He now bids goodbye at the same venue after reportedly being at odds over a contract extension. AFP
Sergio Ramos got the opportunity to celebrate at the iconic Cibeles fountain - the club's go to for title celebrations - 22 times in his career. AFP
Sergio Ramos lifted the Champions League trophy in 2018 in what was a run of four European titles in five years. The latest coming after beating Liverpool in the final where Ramos came under fire for his takedown of Mohamed Salah. AFP
Sergio Ramos' final game for the club came against Chelsea in the Champions League in a disappointing show which was a sorry reflection of the Spaniard who looked out of depth and pace multiple times. AFP