LaLiga: Ronald Araujo grabs a point for Barcelona at 10-man Sevilla
Second-placed Sevilla are five points off top spot with Carlo Ancelotti's leaders set to play Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.
Ronald Araujo struck just before half-time to rescue a point for Barcelona at 10-man Sevilla on Tuesday, a result which benefits La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
Papu Gomez put Sevilla ahead after half an hour off a corner in Seville connecting with an Ivan Rakitic cross but Uruguayan defender Araujo headed in the equaliser just before half time in Seville.
The hosts played half an hour a man down after Jules Kounde was sent off in the 64th minute for throwing the ball at Jordi Alba.
But Barcelona failed to take advantage despite chances with Gavi sending a header wide and Ousmane Dembele hitting the post late.
Xavi's Barcelona missed the chance to go fourth and move up one place to seventh, 15 points behind Real Madrid.
