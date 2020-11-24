LaLiga: Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva facing spell on sidelines after picking up hamstring injury
Silva, 34, has started eight of 10 league matches for La Real following his summer arrival from Manchester City on a free transfer.
Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva faces a spell on the sidelines after injuring his left hamstring, the Spanish league leaders said on Tuesday.
Silva, 34, has started eight of 10 league matches for La Real following his summer arrival from Manchester City on a free transfer.
The Spain international picked up the injury during Sunday's 1-0 win at Cadiz, a result that moved his side three points clear at the top of La Liga.
The club did not give a timeline for his return although reports in Spain suggested Silva could be ruled out for around two weeks.
He will miss Thursday's Europa League tie away to AZ Alkmaar and the visit of Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Barcelona to sue PSG star Neymar $12 million for ‘unfair enrichment’ during stint at Camp Nou
According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, an inspection from the tax office in Spain showed Barcelona "did not make the appropriate reductions when paying Neymar's taxes.
LaLiga: Opportunity knocks for Atletico Madrid to make title statement against Barcelona
A first league victory over Barca since 2010 would put Atletico nine points clear of their opponents and extend an impressive unbeaten run in the league to 24 matches.
LaLiga: Barcelona's injury woes worsen as Gerard Pique picks up serious injury in defeat against Atletico Madrid
Pique cried as he hobbled off the pitch during Barca's 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday following a colission with Angel Correa.