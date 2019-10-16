You are here:
LaLiga: Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Gareth Bale doubtful for upcoming El Clasico after players skip training

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 16, 2019 10:33:53 IST

  • Modric and Bale attempt to recover from injuries sustained in the Euro 2020 qualifier between Croatia and Wales

  • It leaves Madrid uncertain over the fitness of two key players ahead of the crunch away game against Barca on 26 October

  • Lucas Vazquez has also picked up a knock and is unlikely to be available this weekend

Madrid: Real Madrid face an anxious wait to see if Luka Modric and Gareth Bale will be fit for next week's Clasico against Barcelona after both players missed training on Tuesday.

File image of Luka Modric. AFP

Modric and Bale each did gym work indoors as they attempted to recover from injuries sustained playing in the Euro 2020 qualifier between Croatia and Wales on Sunday.

It leaves Madrid uncertain over the fitness of two key players, with the crunch LaLiga game against Barca at Camp Nou fast-approaching on 26 October.

Wales coach Ryan Giggs said Bale was struggling with pain in his calf towards the end of their draw with Croatia in Cardiff but suggested the problem was cramp.

Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that Modric sustained a thigh injury in the match.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Luka Modric by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a bruise in his right quadriceps," a club statement read. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Real Madrid, who sit top of LaLiga, play away at Mallorca on Saturday and at Barcelona a week later, with an important Champions League group game away at Galatasaray in between.

Lucas Vazquez has also picked up a knock and is unlikely to be available this weekend.

