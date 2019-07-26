You are here:
LaLiga: Real Madrid's French left-back Ferland Mendy joins Zinedine Zidane's growing injury list

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 26, 2019 17:40:48 IST

Paris: Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy has been added to Zinedine Zidane's growing injury list after the Spanish club confirmed on Thursday the France left-back had suffered a calf injury.

Ferland Mendy was unveiled to the media and fans at Santiago Bernabeu. (Reuters)

Mendy, 24, signed for the LaLiga giants in July and heaps further pressure on Zidane's squad after midfielder Marco Asensio ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and winger Brahim Diaz suffered a thigh problem.

Newspaper AS reported Mendy, who cost the Bernabeu outfit a reportedly 50 million euros ($55 million), could miss up to four weeks.

Real have two remaining pre-season friendlies including Saturday's game against capital city rivals Atletico Madrid in New Jersey before the La Liga season begins on 17 August with a trip to Celta Vigo.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 17:40:48 IST

