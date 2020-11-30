LaLiga: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard facing another spell on sidelines after picking up thigh injury
The Belgium international was substituted after just 28 minutes of Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Alaves, as Real were beaten for the third time in La Liga this season.
Madrid: Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard faces another spell on the sidelines after the club confirmed Monday he sustained an injury to his right thigh in the weekend loss to Alaves.
The club said in a statement that Hazard had been diagnosed with an injury to his right quadriceps and that his "recovery will continue to be assessed".
Real did not provide a timeline for Hazard's return, but local media reported he could be ruled out for at least two weeks.
Hazard appeared to be caught by an Alaves defender as he dribbled the ball in the area after his shot was saved, and was pictured grimacing moments later with his hands on his knees.
Real coach Zinedine Zidane had initially suggested it was just a "simple knock" based on the feedback at the time from Hazard.
The 29-year-old has featured in just 28 of 65 matches for Real since joining from Chelsea last year for 100 million euros ($119.6 million).
He missed the start of this season due to injury and then tested positive for coronavirus on 7 November.
Real face Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine in the Champions League on Tuesday knowing victory will clinch a place in the last 16 of the competition.
LaLiga: Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva facing spell on sidelines after picking up hamstring injury
Silva, 34, has started eight of 10 league matches for La Real following his summer arrival from Manchester City on a free transfer.
LaLiga: Barcelona's injury woes worsen as Gerard Pique picks up serious injury in defeat against Atletico Madrid
Pique cried as he hobbled off the pitch during Barca's 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday following a colission with Angel Correa.
LaLiga: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman defends Lionel Messi's angry outburst towards journalists
Koeman said he understood why Messi was visibly angry when journalists asked him about the criticism directed at him by a former agent of teammate Antoine Griezmann when Messi arrived in Spain on Wednesday after a long flight.