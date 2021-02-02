LaLiga: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests positive for COVID-19
Perez's positive test comes after Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane also tested positive last month.
Madrid: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, 73, has tested positive for COVID-19 , the club announced on Tuesday.
The reigning Spanish champions said in a statement Perez "is not presenting any symptoms".
Zidane was asymptomatic and returned to Madrid's training ground on Tuesday morning following his period of isolation.
Perez is in his second term as Real Madrid president, which began in 2009. He was also in charge of the club between 2000 and 2006.
The club statement read: "Real Madrid confirms that our president Florentino Perez has given a positive result in the COVID-19 tests to which he is subjected periodically, although he is not presenting any symptoms."
LaLiga: Resistance to change leaves Madrid and Zinedine Zidane pondering futures again
Humiliated in the cup by Segunda B's Alcoyano, a week after being outfought and largely outplayed in the Spanish Super Cup by Athletic Bilbao, Madrid find themselves in another slump.
Bundesliga: 'No decision taken' on David Alaba's move from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid, says defender's father
On Monday, Spanish newspaper Marca said Austria centre-back Alaba had agreed a four-year deal with the La Liga giants starting next season and had passed a medical.
LaLiga: Big signings missing as Spanish clubs endure another quiet transfer window
Another transfer window in Spain passed quietly on Monday as none of the top teams made big signings while they continue to feel financially smashed by the coronavirus pandemic.