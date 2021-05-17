LaLiga: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19
The 31-year-old was tested after having come into direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating.
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Real Madrid announced in a statement.
Kroos did not participate in Real Madrid's LaLiga win over Athletic Bilbao on the weekend.
His absence will come as a blow to Los Blancos, who are currently involved in a tense title race along with rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.
Kroos could potentially also miss out on a chance to play at Euro 2020, should he be unable to fully recover from COVID-19 before the 11 June opening date.
