Germany midfielder Toni Kroos tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Real Madrid announced in a statement.

The 31-year-old was tested after having come into direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating.

Kroos did not participate in Real Madrid's LaLiga win over Athletic Bilbao on the weekend.

His absence will come as a blow to Los Blancos, who are currently involved in a tense title race along with rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Kroos could potentially also miss out on a chance to play at Euro 2020, should he be unable to fully recover from COVID-19 before the 11 June opening date.