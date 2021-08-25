LaLiga: Real Madrid make $188m bid for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, say reports
According to outlets L'Equipe and Le Parisien, the Ligue 1 club have rejected the proposal for 22-year-old Mbappe, whose contract at the Parc de Princes expires next June.
Paris: Real Madrid have offered €160 million ($188 million) to Paris Saint-Germain for France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, French and Spanish media reported on Wednesday.
PSG paid €180 million to Monaco for the forward in 2017 and are keen for him to sign a new deal.
After the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris earlier in August, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Mbappe "has no reason to do anything else" but stay.
Mbappe has scored once and provided two assists in three appearances so far this term with Messi expected to make his PSG debut at Reims on Sunday.
