LaLiga: Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema tests positive for COVID-19
Since joining Real in 2009, the 33-year-old Frenchman has scored nearly 300 goals for the Madrid club.
Madrid: Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has tested positive for COVID-19 , the Spanish club announced on Friday without providing further details.
Since joining Real in 2009, the 33-year-old Frenchman has scored nearly 300 goals for the Madrid club. He was also a member of the France squad at the recent Euro 2020.
"Real Madrid announce that our player Karim Benzema has tested positive for COVID-19 ," the club said in a one-line statement.
Several Real Madrid players were infected during the season just ended, including ex-captain Sergio Ramos, who has since left for Paris Saint-Germain, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Eden Hazard and Dani Carjaval.
Club president Florentino Perez and former coach Zinedine Zidane were also infected.
The announcement of Benzema's contamination comes as cases have risen sharply in several countries, including Spain and France, due to the Delta variant.
