LaLiga: Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez presents candidacy for re-election as club president
Perez is the only person to put themselves forward since the window for potential candidates to apply opened a week ago. Anyone who wishes to take on the powerful Perez has until Monday to present their candidacy.
Madrid: Florentino Perez has officially presented his candidacy to be re-elected president of Real Madrid, the Spanish champions said on Friday.
Perez is the only person to put themselves forward since the window for potential candidates to apply opened a week ago.
Anyone who wishes to take on powerful Perez has until Monday to present their candidacy.
The 74-year-old, who is the head of major construction group ACS, has been president of Madrid since 2009 and has already twice been re-elected unopposed, in 2013 and 2017.
He was also the man behind Madrid's star-studded 'Galacticos' era in his first spell in charge of the club between 2000-2006.
