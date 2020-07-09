LaLiga: Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior to take COVID-19 test again after getting 'wrong' result

Zidane says Vinicius Junior's test was not positive, adding that sometimes the tests come back with an error, instead of a positive or negative outcome.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says forward Vinicius Junior will need to have another coronavirus test after an initial test result came out “wrong.”

Zidane says “the doctor informed me that the test had come out wrong and we were going to repeat it.”

Zidane says the Brazilian's test was not positive. He says “sometimes there are errors. It wasn’t negative or positive.”

Spanish league players have undergone regular testing since the competition resumed last month.

Some players and staff members at Valencia and Alaves tested positive in March. They have all recovered. No player has tested positive since the competition resumed in empty stadiums.

Madrid leads the Spanish league with four games left.