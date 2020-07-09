LaLiga: Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior to take COVID-19 test again after getting 'wrong' result
Zidane says Vinicius Junior's test was not positive, adding that sometimes the tests come back with an error, instead of a positive or negative outcome.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says forward Vinicius Junior will need to have another coronavirus test after an initial test result came out “wrong.”
Zidane says “the doctor informed me that the test had come out wrong and we were going to repeat it.”
Zidane says the Brazilian's test was not positive. He says “sometimes there are errors. It wasn’t negative or positive.”
Spanish league players have undergone regular testing since the competition resumed last month.
Some players and staff members at Valencia and Alaves tested positive in March. They have all recovered. No player has tested positive since the competition resumed in empty stadiums.
Madrid leads the Spanish league with four games left.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: Krunal Pandya resumes outdoor training after 3 months
Like all cricketers, Krunal had been confined to his house in Vadodara since 25 March, when the centre enforced a nationwide lockdown to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate safely
Liverpool’s 30-year wait for their 19th English top-flight crown ended on Thursday when Manchester City lost at Chelsea and thousands of fans turned up at Anfield to celebrate.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Manu Bhaker turns to driving tractors, painting and horse-riding to beat lockdown blues
Asked about the possible challenges athletes might face when the situation normalises and sporting activities resume, Bhaker said it should not be much of a problem for her.