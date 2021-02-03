LaLiga: Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard damages left thigh muscle, expected to be sidelined for a month

Hazard is expected to be out for around a month, meaning he would miss Madrid's first leg away at Atalanta in the Champions League on 24 February.

Madrid: Eden Hazard has suffered yet another injury blow after damaging his left thigh muscle, Spanish giants Real Madrid announced on Wednesday.

The Belgian is also likely to sit out the Madrid derby against La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, scheduled for 7 March.

"After the tests performed today on Eden Hazard by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the left thigh," the club confirmed.

Hazard's latest set-back continues his nightmare 18 months in Spain, which has been ravaged by injury problems.