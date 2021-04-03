LaLiga: Rafa Mir brace sinks Levante, Huesca move closer to breaking out of relegation zone

Rafa Mir scored a goal in each half to end the visitors' four-game winless streak and leave the team in 18th place, just a point from safety.

Madrid: Huesca beat Levante 2-0 to move closer to breaking out of the relegation zone in the Spanish league on Friday.

Rafa Mir scored a goal in each half to end the visitors' four-game winless streak and leave the team in 18th place, just a point from safety. Huesca began the match in last place.

Alaves, who face Celta Vigo at home on Sunday, dropped to the bottom in the 20-team standings. Alaves are immediately behind Eibar, who visit third-place Real Madrid on Saturday.

The first team outside the relegation zone is Elche, who host Real Betis on Sunday.

At the top, Atletico Madrid have a four-point lead over Barcelona. Atletico visit fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday, while Barcelona host Valladolid on Monday.