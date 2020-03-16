LaLiga: Over 60,000 fans tune in for virtual Seville derby between Borja Iglesias, Sergio Reguilon

With football matches cancelled across Europe to stop the spread of the coronavirus, La Liga players Borja Iglesias and Sergio Reguilon found a novel way to attract 60,000 online fans - by battling out a thrilling Seville derby on the FIFA 20 videogame.

Fans in Andalusia suffering from La Liga withdrawal symptoms after Sunday’s clash between Sevilla and Real Betis was postponed tuned in for the showdown between Betis’s Iglesias and Sevilla’s Reguilon on streaming service Twitch.

The Iglesias-Reguilon contest took place at the same time as when the teams’ La Liga game had been due to take place at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday.

Iglesias led Betis to a thrilling 6-5 win, scoring the winning goal with his own avatar.

Muchisimas gracias a las mas de 60.000 personas que han estado hoy en el directo con nosotros. Espero que os hayamos entretenido un poco y os hayáis echado unas risas. Sois grandes!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) March 15, 2020

Golazo de @BorjaIglesias9 para ganar el derbi. 👏🏼👏🏼💪🏼💚

Gracias a todos por este buen rato. Los hemos pasado muy bien con el partido y los comentaristas.

P.D: como cantaban mis peques los goles. (Bueno, y yo😅) @RealBetis #betisencasa #YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/38KRcNZxpN — Jcandrade (@jcandrade_m) March 15, 2020

Yeah, buoy!!! 🙌@BorjaIglesias9 has won the virtual #ElGranDerbi 💪 He scored the victory goal with himself (never thought I'd write that here) 🐼🔝 Hats off also to @sergio_regui for making this happen#BetisAtHome https://t.co/aX5TdcWqgJ — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) March 15, 2020

“Many thanks to the 60,000 plus fans who were live with us today,” wrote Reguilon on Twitter.

“I hope that we’ve entertained you a bit and that you’ve smiled. You’re great!”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was another to turn his hand to esports, participating in a racing event online with Formula One drivers after the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled because of the virus.

La Liga is suspended at least until 4 April.

