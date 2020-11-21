LaLiga: Osasuna come from behind to draw 1-1 with Huesca, remain winless since return to top-flight

Osasuna came from behind to draw with Huesca 1-1 on Friday, keeping the visitors winless since their return to the Spanish league.

Pamplona: Osasuna came from behind to draw with Huesca 1-1 on Friday, keeping the visitors winless since their return to the Spanish league.

Huesca dominated early at El Sadar Stadium. Sandro Ramirez finished off a poor clearance by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

After not creating any scoring chances in the first half, Osasuna improved with substitutes made at the restart. Defender David Garcia equalised in the 68th minute when he headed in a set-piece.

Huesca have drawn seven and lost three games since returning to the top flight after one season in the second division. The point lifted them from last place to out of the relegation zone in 17th place.

“We were not able to play our game, but it was always positive to get a point, especially at a tough ground like this,” Ramirez said. “Victory still eludes us, but I think if we keep doing things, well, it will come.”

After a third consecutive round without a win, Osasuna occupy the 11th place in the standings.

On Saturday, Barcelona visit Atletico Madrid, while Real Madrid are at Villarreal. Table-toppers Real Sociedad will take on Cadiz on Sunday.