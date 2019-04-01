LaLiga: No point in resting Lionel Messi for Villarreal clash, says Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona: Lionel Messi will probably play against Villarreal in LaLiga this week, because "there's no suitable scenario for resting" the Argentine superstar, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Monday.

Barcelona are 10 points clear at the top of the Spanish League ahead of Tuesday's away game, followed by a home tie with second-placed Atletico Madrid on Saturday and then Manchester United away in a Champions League quarter-final next Wednesday.

"We attach great importance to this game," Valverde said of the Villarreal game before acknowledging that "many people have their sights on the Champions League and also the Atletico game."

"We'll see tomorrow about Leo," Valverde said of his 31-year-old forward who has 31 league goals so far this season.

"The three points tomorrow are worth the same as those against Atletico," Valverde said.

"It is a perfect match to win," he said when asked about rotating his squad. "It does not escape me that our rivals are waiting for a slip to feed their hopes of catching us. We don't want to give them any opportunities."

"There are nine games, if we win six we are champions," he added. "But having to win six games does not mean we have the league won, we have a lot of work to do."

Valverde said he did not think renewed rumours that Antoine Griezmann was going to leave Atletico for Barcelona would destabilise either club.

"It's the usual stuff, we're used to it," said Valverde.

