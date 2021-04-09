LaLiga: No evidence to support Mouctar Diakhaby’s allegation of getting racially abused by Juan Cala, says league
The league said it has analysed all the available video and audio of conversations between the two players, including hiring a company specialised in lip reading, but found no proof of racially abusive language.
Madrid: The Spanish league said Friday it has not found any evidence to support accusations by a player who said he was racially insulted during a match last weekend.
The league said it has analysed all the available video and audio of conversations between the two players, including hiring a company specialised in lip reading, but found no proof of racially abusive language.
The incident occurred during Sunday’s game between Cádiz and Valencia. The Valencia players walked off the field after defender Mouctar Diakhaby said he was racially insulted by Cádiz defender Juan Cala. Diakhaby is Black. Cala has denied any wrongdoing.
The match continued after the Valencia squad returned saying it felt threatened by the referee with the loss of points.
The incident is also being investigated by the Spanish football federation.
The Spanish government sent a letter on Wednesday to the league and federation expressing “concerns with situations like this,” which have been happening “often in soccer competitions in our country.”
The league said in its statement that it “condemns racism in all its forms and maintains its commitment to combating any of its manifestations.”
The league added that it had shared its findings with the federation and the two clubs.
also read
LaLiga: Depleted Real Madrid notch up 2-0 win over Eibar to reduce gap with city rivals Atletico
With Liverpool to come in the Champions League and a Clasico against Barcelona, Madrid welcomed a comfortable win thanks to goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema.
Wales footballer Gareth Bale willing to boycott social media in bid to combat online abuse
Henry quit social media at the weekend, saying he would stay away until platforms did more to tackle "toxic" racism and harassment.
Italian Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo trying to get it right on anti-racism measures
While the big headlines were all about offensive behaviour toward the likes of Mario Balotelli, Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly, it was a little-known goalkeeper born in Senegal who caught the attention of De Siervo.