LaLiga: Negotiations with Lionel Messi ‘are going well’, says Barcelona president Joan Laporta
Messi's contract with Barcelona, the club the talismanic forward has represented throughout his senior career at, expires on 30 June.
Barcelona: Barcelona president Joan Laporta repeated on Tuesday that negotiations with Lionel Messi "are going well", less than a month before the Argentine star's club contract expires.
"We are in talks with Leo's representatives," Laporta said at the official presentation of centre-back Eric Garcia, who has joined from Manchester City, as a Barcelona player.
"I said it the other day, it's going well and we hope they continue to make progress."
"We want to agree a new contract with Leo. It's going well, but it's not done."
Laporta said signing Messi to a new contract did not depend on the outcome of an audit the club is carrying out to find out the exact state of its finances.
"We more or less already have the results for this year under control. This audit, when we finish it in July, will give us more data, but for this deal in particular, we had already made a provision, we had prepared a strategy," Laporta said.
"I have always said that the Leo issue is not a money issue for his part," said Laporta.
"He is showing a lot of understanding, and it is not a question of money, he wants to continue with this process and wants to have a competitive team with which to win Champions League and league titles."
"None of the signings we are making are being made in relation to these negotiations. We know that Leo wants to stay, but he has other offers."
Laporta drew a parallel with Garcia, saying the player, a free agent, had other offers but chose Barcelona.
"Leo is in a similar situation with his desire to play for Barca. I hope that will also be decisive."
LaLiga: 'It will be a pleasure if we play together' Sergio Aguero hoping to team up with Lionel Messi at Barcelona
Aguero is still not sure that Messi will be his teammate next season as the club captain is yet to sign an extension to his current contract which expires next month.
LaLiga: Barcelona president Joan Laporta preparing club's revamping process, says 'it's the end of a cycle'
Barcelona may finish as low as fourth in the Spanish league, a competition it was challenging for only a few weeks ago before squandering several opportunities to take the lead.
LaLiga: Luis Suarez' winner helps Atletico Madrid pip Real Madrid on tense final day, clinch first title since 2014
Suarez began the season crying after being forced out of Barcelona but ended it with his 21st goal of the season earning Atletico a first league triumph since 2014, this one at the expense of Real Madrid.