LaLiga: Mikel Oyarzabal nets brace as Real Sociedad retain top spot after crushing win over Huesca

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, including one from a penalty, before Portu and Alexander Isak rounded off an impressive victory after Rafa Mir had briefly pulled Huesca level.

Madrid: Real Sociedad overtook Real Madrid on Sunday to reclaim their place at the top of LaLiga after thrashing Huesca 4-1.

La Real go one point above Real Madrid, although having played one game more than the reigning champions, and also become the first team to hold onto top spot for two consecutive rounds this season.

Imanol Alguacil's side were in the mix for a Champions League qualification place last term, only for their form to fizzle out following the three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But they have hit the ground running again in recent weeks, with only one defeat from their opening seven games and new signing David Silva showing against Huesca what an asset he could be for their bid for the top four.

Silva laid on two assists before being replaced late on.

Earlier, Villarreal missed the chance to go top themselves after being held to a goalless draw by Cadiz, who sustained momentum from their 1-0 win over Real Madrid last weekend. They are fifth.

Granada continued their excellent start by moving up to third with a 1-0 victory away at Getafe.