LaLiga: Martin Braithwaite vows to not wash Barcelona shirt after Lionel Messi embrace on debut

New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite had an ideal start to his career with the club by providing two assists in a 5-0 drubbing of Eibar on Saturday and has already decided how he wants to remember the occasion — by never washing his shirt.

Lionel Messi was already on three goals when Braithwaite came off the bench two days after completing a surprise move from La Liga strugglers Leganes and the Denmark international soon helped the Barca captain get his fourth goal.

The 28-year-old beat a defender before sending a diagonal pass towards Messi, who teased his way past Eibar’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic to make it 4-0 before congratulating his new team mate.

“I won’t wash my clothes after I hugged Messi,” Braithwaite told reporters.

“He congratulated me, he’s a great guy and tried to make me feel comfortable on the pitch by passing to me often. I’m very happy to have given my first assist to Leo.”

Braithwaite was not far from marking his first appearance for Barca with a goal in the final few minutes of the game, firing a shot at Dmitrovic which the goalkeeper parried into the feet of Arthur Melo who tapped into the empty net.

“I feel bad for not having scored but Dmitrovic did very well,” added Braithwaite.

“It was an extraordinary debut, a dream come true. When the coach called me to warm up I was a bit nervous but looking forward to getting on. I feel very good here, I’m surrounded by fantastic players.”

