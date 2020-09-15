LaLiga: Lyon striker Memphis Depay packing his bags for Barcelona, claims report in Dutch daily

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has been on the hunt for a striker after telling Uruguayan Luis Suarez he wasn't in his plans for the coming season.

The Hague (Netherlands): Dutch striker Memphis Depay is on his way to Barcelona from Lyon in a transfer worth 25 million euros ($29.6 million), Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported on Tuesday.

If the deal goes through, the 26-year-old international will join compatriots Frenkie de Jong and coach Ronald Koeman, who started Depay regularly when he was in charge of the national team.

"Barcelona hope to confirm officially the transfer and introduce Depay to Camp Nou later in the week," said De Telegraaf.

The transfer amount would be 25 million euros according to the daily, plus five million euros at the end of this season, and two million euros in bonuses.

Koeman has been on the hunt for a striker after telling Uruguayan Luis Suarez he wasn't in his plans for the coming season.

Depay played an important role in Lyon's progress to the Champions League semi-final and scored a hat-trick in their opening Ligue 1 win of the season over Dijon.

However, he had announced that he did not wish to extend his contract in France and has never hidden his desire to play "for a bigger club" than Lyon.

He began his career with PSV Eindhoven before moving to Manchester United and, in 2017, Lyon.