LaLiga: Luis Suarez, Diego Costa 'can play together for sure,' says Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone
The 33-year-old forward Suarez joined Atletico after six seasons at Barcelona with Costa, 31, saying he welcomed the arrival but would fight for his place in the side.
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Tuesday dismissed suggestions that he would not play Diego Costa and Luis Suarez together.
"Of course they can play together, for sure they can play together," said Simeone in the press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Liga match against Huesca. "The important thing is that both of them give us the fire they have."
Suarez made his debut against Granada on Sunday, coming on after 71 minutes as Costa and young striker Joao Felix went off, scoring twice in a 6-1 victory and sparking speculation that Simeone would not play both veterans at once.
"Diego with his personality and Suarez with leadership are very important players for us," said Simeone.
"They are different. Diego is more sideways movement to move around the defence and create gaps," said Simeone.
"Suarez makes shorter diagonal runs into the area, with a lot of movement close to goal," said Simeone. "He has an absolute humility, even for a player of his standing and history."
