LaLiga: Kieran Trippier's ban for Atletico Madrid paused after FIFA allows appeal
Kieran Trippier can play for Atletico Madrid again after FIFA paused the global extension of his ban for breaking English football's betting rules.
London: Kieran Trippier can play for Atletico Madrid again after FIFA paused the global extension of his ban for breaking English football's betting rules.
The England defender received a ten-week ban in December after information linked to his 2019 transfer from Tottenham to Atletico was used by associates for betting purposes, according to the Football Association.
The FA successfully asked FIFA to extend the suspension to apply worldwide. But now the world governing body is allowing Atletico to challenge that decision, which FIFA has not explained.
“Following the appeal and, specifically, the request for provisional measures lodged by the club Atletico Madrid, the FIFA appeal committee has approved to stay the extension of the suspension against Kieran Trippier until the procedure is over before the FIFA appeal committee," FIFA said when asked for information on the case on Sunday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
LaLiga: Barcelona dealt with injury blow as midfielder Philippe Coutinho set to undergo knee surgery
Coutinho's loss adds to a long list of injuries including Lionel Messi, with the club sixth in LaLiga seven points off leaders Atletico Madrid.
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid extend lead after Real slip at Elche; Granada beat Valencia
Granada moved to within two points of the Champions League places after beating Valencia 2-1 in a feisty match where three players were sent off in six second-half minutes.
LaLiga: Casemiro, Benzema score as Real Madrid beat Granada to move level with Atletico at top of league table
Granada posed problems to Real Madrid on several occasions but their lack of finishing cost them dear.