LaLiga: Karim Benzema's record for fastest goal, Lionel Messi's prolific numbers and more records from El Clasico

In the 21st century, the El Clasico, La Liga's fixture of the season, has grown in stature by leaps and bounds to become one of the most exciting match-ups in world football. The rise of Lionel Messi and his subsequent rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo have really defined the fixture, and even since the Portuguese attacker has moved on to pastures new, the rivalry has continued to capture the attention of fans across the globe. Here are eight records that have defined this era of the El Clasico:

Fastest ever El Clasico goal

Karim Benzema holds the record for netting the fastest El Clasico goal in LaLiga Santander in the 21st century. The Lyon-born striker took just 21 seconds to beat the FC Barcelona goalkeeper and enter the history books of LaLiga Santander's El Clasico. Although the Real Madrid frontman put his team in the ascendency in the very first minute of the 90, it wouldn’t be enough for his team to take home the three points on offer on Matchday 16 of the 2011/12 season, with Los Blancos ending up suffering a 3-1 reverse to Los Blaugranas. So little reward for the Frenchman who still holds the record!

Most goals in a match

The most prolific LaLiga El Clasico in terms of the number of goals scored was played at the Santiago Bernabeu on 2 May 2009. In that match, FC Barcelona came out winners after netting six goals and conceding just two against the home side. It is the biggest drubbing doled out in recent years, with the ball nestling in the back of the net a total of eight times.

Most goals/assists

The player who has scored the most goals in the Clasicos played in the 21 years of this century is Leo Messi. The Rosario-born legend simply cannot get enough of scoring in El Clasico! Since 2000, he has managed to net 18 goals against Real Madrid in LaLiga Santander, producing two hat-tricks and a further three braces. With three goals, together with Luis Suarez he is the player who has scored the most goals in a match between Madrid and Barcelona. He will have to share that last record, at least for now.

Always a fundamental part of his team's play and with a record of nine final passes, Lionel Messi is also the top assist-provider in El Clasico over the course of this century. He tops the ranking by some margin, having produced three more assists than both Xavi Hernandez and Sergi Roberto on six. Another record for the Argentine, who not only scores goals, but also keeps busy helping his teammates find the back of the net. Messi spells double trouble.

Youngest player

At 17 years and 48 days, Ansu Fati became the youngest player to play in El Clasico in LaLiga Santander in the 21st century. The Catalan club's striker scooped up the record in 2019, deposing his fellow Barça striker Bojan Krkic. And it doesn’t end there, because in the first El Clasico of the season played at the Camp Nou, the player from Bissau became the youngest ever to score in this historic fixture. Two records in quick succession for the talented frontman.

Most clean sheets

The keeper with the highest number of clean sheets is Victor Valdes. The former FC Barcelona shot-stopper avoided having to fish the ball out of the back of his own net in seven Clasicos played this century. He is followed by the Real Madrid goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas, with four clean sheets.

Most El Clasicos

The Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, is the player who has played in the most Clasicos. He has taken part in 31 games against FC Barcelona in LaLiga Santander and leads the ranking, followed by Lionel Messi on 28 games.

