LaLiga: Joselu Mato's strike helps Alaves beat Valladolid, escape relegation zone
Mato redirected a low cross by Martin Aguirregabiria just inside the far post for the 66th-minute winner.
Madrid: Alaves striker Joselu Mato scored to help beat Valladolid 1-0 and lift his team out of the Spanish league relegation zone on Friday.
Mato redirected a low cross by Martin Aguirregabiria just inside the far post for the 66th-minute winner. Lucas Perez started the move when he played Aguirregabiria clear down the flank with a well-placed pass between two defenders.
Alaves jumped into 15th place, pushing Osasuna down into the bottom three relegation spots.
Alaves celebrated its first win in seven rounds and the first under new coach Abelardo Fernandez.
Valladolid was left in 17th place after a fifth consecutive round without a victory.
