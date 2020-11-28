LaLiga: Jose Campana's late penalty kick helps Levante share spoils with Real Valladolid

Marcos Andre put Valladolid ahead in the 57th minute and Jose Campana equalised for the visitors by converting an 83rd-minute penalty kick.

Madrid: Real Valladolid conceded a late penalty kick in drawing with Levante 1-1 on Friday, missing a chance to win their third in a row after a winless start in the Spanish league.

It was the fifth consecutive 1-1 result for Levante, who haven't won in eight matches and remain at the bottom.

Marcos Andre put Valladolid ahead in the 57th minute and Jose Campana equalised for the visitors by converting an 83rd-minute penalty kick.

Valladolid, owned by Brazil great Ronaldo, were winless in their first eight matches before pulling off consecutive victories against Athletic Bilbao and Granada. They are in 17th place.

Levante, who had lost three consecutive matches before their series of draws, are in 18th place.

League leader Real Sociedad host third-placed Villarreal on Sunday.